PHOENIX — Southbound State Route 51 in Phoenix reopened Friday morning after an investigation into a suspect who allegedly carjacked four vehicles at gunpoint concluded.

The incident started near 16th Street and McDowell Road around 5:30 p.m. when officers were helping another agency stop a car, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicle didn’t stop and left the area, prompting an air unit to follow the car until it stopped on SR 51, just south of Indian School Road, police said.

“An officer in an unmarked car saw the man get out of his car and attempt to carjack a vehicle while armed with a firearm,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release. “This is when the first officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The man ran north on SR 51 and allegedly stole a truck at gunpoint, police said. While driving away, the officer who previously shot at him fired additional rounds.

The suspect proceeded to drive along several side streets, causing multiple collisions, police said. After one collision, a woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

While continuing to evade police, the suspect stole three more vehicles at gunpoint, police said. He also allegedly fired his weapon at one victim, but the victim was not injured.

“The incident ended when the man crashed an SUV into a home near 10th Avenue and Olney Avenue,” Bower said. “The man ran from the crash site, going into several residential yards until he was taken into custody without incident.”

A firearm was recovered in the area where the suspect was taken into custody, which is south of Dobbins Road near South Mountain Park and Preserve.

The freeway was closed at Indian School Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and reopened about 12 hours later, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

