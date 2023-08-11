Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs signs Prop. 400 bill. Voters will decide on its future

Aug 11, 2023, 4:25 AM

Katie Hobbs...

Governor Katie Hobbs has signed Senate Bill 1102, which sends a proposed 20-year extension of Prop 400 to a public vote. (Colton Krolak/KTAR News)

(Colton Krolak/KTAR News)

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has officially signed Senate Bill 1102, which sends a proposed 20-year extension of Prop 400 to a public vote.

The plan is a continuation of Maricopa County’s half-cent sales tax, which has been used to fund transportation projects for decades. Hobbs spoke to the media during a ceremonial signing on Thursday.

“We are sending a loud and clear message across the state, the country and the world, that Arizona will move forward, not backward,” Hobbs said.

RELATED STORIES

She pointed to Arizona’s continued influx of both people and businesses and the need for a transportation plan to match that demand.

“With these investments, Arizonans will have increased opportunities for good paying jobs. We will have greater resources to invest in housing, education and housing, and Arizona will be in a position to be America’s economic future,” Hobbs said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also spoke at the ceremony and echoed the Governor’s sentiments regarding Arizona’s growth and credited investments in transportation infrastructure as a major factor in that success.

“Today, we continue that proud decision by sending the voters a strong transportation plan. This plan will reduce the average commute by a third compared to where we would be without the plan,” Gallego said.

Gallego also discussed the arduous process to get agreement from both sides of the aisle.

“We have a very diverse group of people who are here today. I think there’s not one person who would say it’s exactly what they would have wanted, but we worked together, and we came up with a plan that will improve Maricopa County,” she said.

Gallego said there’s still work to be done as the bill now heads to a public vote in November 2024, but she is optimistic about that election’s outcome.

“We got a plan that makes sense for the county, and I think the voters will be enthusiastic to get a chance to vote,” Gallego said.

Without voter approval, Proposition 400 will expire in 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

I-17, US 60, Loop 303 are this weekend’s metro Phoenix freeway closures

Three metro Phoenix freeways, including Interstate 17, are set to have closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

4 hours ago

Post Malone, left, fruit and vegetables, right...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 11-13

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

4 hours ago

two people talking about leaving...

KTAR.com

Arizona attorneys to offer free legal advice at two digital events in coming weeks

Arizona attorneys for the State Bar of Arizona will offer free legal advice at two events in the coming weeks.

1 day ago

Phoenix police...

KTAR.com

Police investigate ‘critical incident’ near State Route 51 in Phoenix, suspect in custody

Police are investigating a critical incident that happened in the area of State Route 51 and Indian School Road. 

1 day ago

Biden signing Grand Canyon proclamation...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Republican House leaders oppose Biden’s Grand Canyon monument designation

Arizona Republican House leaders are criticizing President Biden after he signed a national monument designation for the Grand Canyon.

1 day ago

...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Gov. Hobbs signs Prop. 400 bill. Voters will decide on its future