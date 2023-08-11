Gov. Hobbs signs Prop. 400 bill. Voters will decide on its future

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has officially signed Senate Bill 1102, which sends a proposed 20-year extension of Prop 400 to a public vote.

The plan is a continuation of Maricopa County’s half-cent sales tax, which has been used to fund transportation projects for decades. Hobbs spoke to the media during a ceremonial signing on Thursday.

“We are sending a loud and clear message across the state, the country and the world, that Arizona will move forward, not backward,” Hobbs said.

She pointed to Arizona’s continued influx of both people and businesses and the need for a transportation plan to match that demand.

“With these investments, Arizonans will have increased opportunities for good paying jobs. We will have greater resources to invest in housing, education and housing, and Arizona will be in a position to be America’s economic future,” Hobbs said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also spoke at the ceremony and echoed the Governor’s sentiments regarding Arizona’s growth and credited investments in transportation infrastructure as a major factor in that success.

“Today, we continue that proud decision by sending the voters a strong transportation plan. This plan will reduce the average commute by a third compared to where we would be without the plan,” Gallego said.

Gallego also discussed the arduous process to get agreement from both sides of the aisle.

“We have a very diverse group of people who are here today. I think there’s not one person who would say it’s exactly what they would have wanted, but we worked together, and we came up with a plan that will improve Maricopa County,” she said.

Gallego said there’s still work to be done as the bill now heads to a public vote in November 2024, but she is optimistic about that election’s outcome.

“We got a plan that makes sense for the county, and I think the voters will be enthusiastic to get a chance to vote,” Gallego said.

Without voter approval, Proposition 400 will expire in 2025.

