ARIZONA NEWS

Man jailed for fiery crash in Phoenix that left 3 people dead last month

Aug 10, 2023, 2:00 PM

Bookig photo of Angel Lopez Garcia, who was arrested Aug. 10, 2023, for a July 3, 2023, crash in Ph...

Angel Lopez Garcia was arrested Aug. 10, 2023, for a July 3, 2023, crash in Phoenix that left three people dead. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was arrested Thursday on multiple counts, including murder, in connection with a fiery crash in Phoenix last month that left three people dead, authorities said.

Investigators determined that speed and alcohol were factors in the wreck and booked Angel Lopez Garcia, 22, into Maricopa County Jail, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Lopez Garcia was released pending the results of toxicology reports after the July 3 incident.

Lopez Garcia was driving a Camaro on Thunderbird Road around 11 p.m. when he allegedly ran a red light at the Interstate 17 access road, police said.

The Camaro hit a Chevrolet Traverse that was heading south on the access road, and the Traverse collided with a Subaru that was stopped at a red light.

The Camaro was in flames when officers arrived at the scene. The fire department responded to put out the fire and extract a passenger from the vehicle. Esteban Espinoza Lopez, 21, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Two people in the Traverse were also killed. The driver, 54-year-old Majid Al Juhaishi, was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Tessa Jeffrey, 41, was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Traverse, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

