Crews find body of man in West Valley retention pond

PHOENIX — Crews found the body of a man floating in the water of a West Valley retention pond, authorities said Thursday.

An Arizona fire and Medical Authority team found the man in the water near Burner and Lower River roads in Buckeye, according to a press release.

Crews still needed to pull the man out of the water.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the death.

No other information was available.

