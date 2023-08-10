Crews find body of man in West Valley retention pond
PHOENIX — Crews found the body of a man floating in the water of a West Valley retention pond, authorities said Thursday.
An Arizona fire and Medical Authority team found the man in the water near Burner and Lower River roads in Buckeye, according to a press release.
Crews still needed to pull the man out of the water.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the death.
No other information was available.
