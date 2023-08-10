Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crews find body of man in West Valley retention pond

Aug 10, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Crews found the body of a man floating in the water of a West Valley retention pond, authorities said Thursday.

An Arizona fire and Medical Authority team found the man in the water near Burner and Lower River roads in Buckeye, according to a press release.

Crews still needed to pull the man out of the water.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the death.

No other information was available.

