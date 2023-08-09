3 in critical condition after car crashes into Phoenix dialysis center

PHOENIX — Three people were in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a Phoenix dialysis center on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The car went into the Fresenius Kidney Care building at 19th and Dunlap Avenues a little before 1 p.m., Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

A woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were all taken to the hospital.

The injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.

No other information was available.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Kinnerup contributed to this report.

