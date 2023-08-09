3 in critical condition after car crashes into Phoenix dialysis center
Aug 9, 2023, 1:37 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm
PHOENIX — Three people were in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a Phoenix dialysis center on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The car went into the Fresenius Kidney Care building at 19th and Dunlap Avenues a little before 1 p.m., Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
A woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were all taken to the hospital.
The injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.
No other information was available.
