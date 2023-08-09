PHOENIX – Sprouts Farmers Market is planning a three-day celebration for the upcoming grand opening of its second Queen Creek location.

The store at Gantzel and Combs roads, in the Vineyard Towne Center retail development, will debut Aug. 18, the Phoenix-based grocer announced Wednesday.

Here are the details of the Sprouts grand opening in Queen Creek

The celebration will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:45 a.m. Doors will open for the first time at 7 a.m.

Sprouts will hand out reusable goodie bags filled with special products and samples to the first 200 shoppers Aug. 18 and 19 (Friday and Saturday).

The celebration includes exclusive offers and a pop-up party filled with family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

The new store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“In addition to providing fresh, healthy, and specialty foods to our residents, Sprouts is bringing 100 jobs to our community,” Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley said in a press release.

“Queen Creek is proud to grow and attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our residents, and we’re excited for the success of the Vineyard Towne Center development and its anchor store, Sprouts.”

Queen Creek’s other Sprouts is at Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads. The grocery chain, which debuted in 2002, now operates more than 390 stores in 23 states nationwide.

What other stores are coming to Vineyard Towne Center?

Developer Vestar announced earlier this year that Sprouts and Target would anchor Vineyard Towne Center, a 260,000-square-foot open-air retail center near the Encanterra community. The Target isn’t expected to open until 2025.

Nekter Juice Bar, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, Chunk Cookies and Ono Hawaiian BBQ are among the other tenants coming to the development.

