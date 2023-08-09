Close
Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Peoria reopens after temporarily shutting down

Aug 8, 2023, 7:56 PM | Updated: Aug 9, 2023, 5:59 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue in Peoria reopened after a crash temporarily shut it down, transportation officials said.

The crash happened at 71st Avenue around around 7:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

