Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers opening 15th location in the Valley

PHOENIX — Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is opening its 15th location Friday in the Valley

The burger joint will be located near West McDowell Road and Verrado Way at the former Verrado Community Welcome Center in Buckeye.

S. Barret Rinzler, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts, the restaurant group for Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, expressed his excitement to serve the Verrado community.

“We are excited to serve the outstanding community of Verrado, especially in this distinctive building, part of the original design of the area,” Rinzler said in a press release.

“It definitely stands out from our other Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations. We invite all to come in and enjoy a meal from our scratch kitchen, even a cold one while you’re at it.”

The space is approximately 5,300 square feet with an additional 1,350 square foot wrap-around misted patio.

A 16th restaurant will also be opening in the Oro Valley area of Tucson, the company announced.

Visitors can expect popular menu items such as the Mmmac and Cheese, Monterey Chicken sandwich, Asian chicken salad, Big Azz Nachos, Stadium Char Dogs, burgers and more. In addition, burger joints weekly regularly featured deals will be available.

The Buckeye location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

