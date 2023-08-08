Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mattel theme park expected to open in Glendale in 2024 following delays

Aug 8, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Mattel Rendering) (Mattel Screenshot)

PHOENIX — The Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale is set to open in 2024, almost two years after the complex that will have some Barbie-themed features was scheduled to be unveiled.

The theme park is part of the $1 billion VAI Resort project near State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Entertainment District. It doesn’t have an opening date, but a Monday update provided some clarity after it was first supposed to open in 2022.

“Mattel Adventure Park is an amazing opportunity to bring our beloved brands to life,” Julie Freeland, senior director of global location based entertainment at Mattel, said in a press release.

“Construction is underway and substantial progress has been made on what will give fans of all ages a day of thrills and nostalgia.”

Why was the park’s opening delayed?

Mattel first said it hoped to open the park in late 2022, ahead of Super Bowl LVII held in Glendale in February 2023.

The VAI Resort project, originally called Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, underwent a change in ownership before then, resulting in delays for all operations.

The resort, which will encompass about 60 acres, is also now expected to open some time in 2024.

groundbreaking ceremony for the overall project was held in June 2021 at the site at Cardinals Way and 95th Avenue, just east of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway.

A live construction camera is available online.

We know Barbie…what else will the park feature?

The adventure park will feature two roller coasters, go-kart experiences, an indoor Thomas the Tank Engine section and a full-size passenger train based on the popular children’s character.

It bills itself as Arizona’s first full themed indoor/outdoor amusement park.

Most of the park will be indoors and the attractions will load and unload inside an air-conditioned space.

The two roller coasters are the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer.

The Hot Wheels Bone Shaker will climb 84 feet in the air, while the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer features a double loop and two corkscrews.

Here are some more attractions:

  • Barbie Beach House: Barbie fans can get a look at the Barbie Dream Closet Experience, which uses hologram technology to bring Barbie to life. It includes a rooftop bar and restaurant.
  • Laser Tag: A 4,500-square-foot laser tag arena in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress from Masters of the Universe.
  • Mini Golf: The experience will feature nine holes inspired by Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary and other Mattel games.

