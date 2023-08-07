PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run collision in southwest Phoenix, authorities said.

Joshua Auguh, 34, was crossing Baseline Road midblock near 48th Lane around 9 p.m. when his property was hit by a vehicle, the Phoenix Police Department said.

While he was trying to gather his belongings in the roadway, another vehicle struck him.

Neither of the vehicles involved stopped, police said.

Witnesses tried to help Auguh and called 911, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

