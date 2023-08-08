3 suspects accused of armed robbery in Mesa last month arrested

PHOENIX — Three suspects accused of an armed robbery in Mesa last month have been arrested, authorities said.

An investigation into the armed robbery started in late-July when a victim reported the incident, the Mesa Police Department said.

Police said it appeared three suspects followed the victim from an ATM near Dobson and Broadway roads to his apartment, where he was robbed at gunpoint as he walked to his front door. One of the suspects allegedly held an assault rifle to the victim’s head.

After the victim was robbed, the suspects fled with his vehicle, police said. The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Michael Jackson, 22-year-old Tyshaun Pruitt and a 17-year-old boy.

Authorities responded to the scene and were able to see the victim’s vehicle in Phoenix as it had been equipped with a tracking device.

A helicopter found Jackson, Pruitt and the teenager exiting an apartment complex on the Phoenix and Tempe border, police said. Officers disabled the vehicle shortly after.

The suspects fled on foot and were caught soon afterward, police said. All three allegedly refused to speak to police.

Items belonging to Jackson, Pruitt and the teen were found inside the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The suspects were booked into jail on armed robbery charges on July 26.

“This is a reminder to be vigilant whenever you are taking cash out of ATMs or banks,” the Mesa Police Department said.

“Keep an eye out on your surroundings and if you see something that stands out, don’t hesitate to call the police.”

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tempe and Phoenix police departments assisted with the case.

