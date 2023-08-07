Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

President Joe Biden coming to Grand Canyon for this week’s Arizona visit

Aug 7, 2023, 7:45 AM | Updated: 9:25 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is stopping at the Grand Canyon to start this week’s swing through three western states.

He is due to arrive in northern Arizona on Monday night and speak Tuesday about his administration’s conservation and climate resilience policies.

The White House hasn’t released specifics about what the president will discuss, but it reportedly will be related to efforts to designate a new national monument on more than 1 million acres of land adjacent to Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition has been urging Biden to create the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument using his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906.

Creating the monument would ban uranium mining in the area, a longtime goal of Native American tribes and conservationists.

RELATED STORIES

The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition represents 12 tribes from Arizona and neighboring states that have historical, cultural, religious and spiritual connections to the land.

The proposed monument is backed by Arizona Democratic leaders.

Last month, Rep. Raúl Grijalva and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema introduced legislation to direct the specifics of monument. Reps. Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego cosponsored the House bill, and Sen. Mark Kelly cosponsored the Senate version.

“We would like to thank Sen. Sinema and Rep. Grijalva for their leadership in promoting this important initiative,” Navajo Nation President Dr. Buu Nygren said in a July 18 press release.” The Navajo Nation knows from personal experience the risks of uranium mining, and a monument designation for the Greater Grand Canyon area will protect this sacred landscape from the potential hazards of opening new uranium mines in the region.”

In May, Gov. Katie Hobbs wrote a letter to the Biden administration in support of the monument.

This week’s trip is Biden’s second to Arizona since he became president. The first came in December 2022, when he visited the construction site of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. microchip plant in Phoenix.

He will also appear New Mexico and Utah this week before returning to Washington.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

left is sketch of missing man and right is clothes found at South Mountain Park...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police identify remains found at South Mountain earlier this year

Authorities have identified the victim whose remains ere found earlier this year at South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix. 

9 hours ago

(Pixabay file photo)...

Tom Kuebel

SRP manages record-setting electricity demand during July heat wave

Salt River Project delivered a 3-day peak of electricity output in megawatts from July 18-20, eclipsing 8,000 megawatts in each of the three days.

9 hours ago

police tape...

Brandon Gray

Police data shows Phoenix crime trending downward for 1st half of 2023

Crime is trending downward for the first half of 2023 in Phoenix compared to last year, according to newly released data from the Phoenix Police Department.

9 hours ago

Yet another large industrial park has been approved in Buckeye, west of Phoenix. (Jim Poulin/Phoeni...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Buckeye gives green light for big industrial park after working through challenges

A proposed industrial project is moving forward after Buckeye City Council approved a rezoning request for 112 acres.

9 hours ago

Phoenix police car...

Brandon Gray

Woman dead, man injured in shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a reported altercation that led to a fatal shooting Sunday at a Phoenix apartment complex. 

1 day ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-6

Arizona deputies catch a California woman driving with over 100 pounds of drugs, the search is on for a missing Queen Creek girl and an Arizona woman who went missing while on a hike was found dead. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

President Joe Biden coming to Grand Canyon for this week’s Arizona visit