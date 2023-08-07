PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is stopping at the Grand Canyon to start this week’s swing through three western states.

He is due to arrive in northern Arizona on Monday night and speak Tuesday about his administration’s conservation and climate resilience policies.

The White House hasn’t released specifics about what the president will discuss, but it reportedly will be related to efforts to designate a new national monument on more than 1 million acres of land adjacent to Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition has been urging Biden to create the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument using his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906.

Creating the monument would ban uranium mining in the area, a longtime goal of Native American tribes and conservationists.

The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition represents 12 tribes from Arizona and neighboring states that have historical, cultural, religious and spiritual connections to the land.

The proposed monument is backed by Arizona Democratic leaders.

Last month, Rep. Raúl Grijalva and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema introduced legislation to direct the specifics of monument. Reps. Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego cosponsored the House bill, and Sen. Mark Kelly cosponsored the Senate version.

“We would like to thank Sen. Sinema and Rep. Grijalva for their leadership in promoting this important initiative,” Navajo Nation President Dr. Buu Nygren said in a July 18 press release.” The Navajo Nation knows from personal experience the risks of uranium mining, and a monument designation for the Greater Grand Canyon area will protect this sacred landscape from the potential hazards of opening new uranium mines in the region.”

In May, Gov. Katie Hobbs wrote a letter to the Biden administration in support of the monument.

This week’s trip is Biden’s second to Arizona since he became president. The first came in December 2022, when he visited the construction site of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. microchip plant in Phoenix.

He will also appear New Mexico and Utah this week before returning to Washington.

