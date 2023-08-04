6 displaced, dog rescued after double house fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Six people were displaced and a dog was rescued after a fire damaged two homes in south Phoenix Friday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire near 19th and Southern avenues and found smoke and flames coming from the rooflines, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

“Command immediately balanced the assignment to a first alarm. Multiple supply lines were laid, hose lines were extended and crews quickly cleared both houses of any potential occupants,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a press release.

Firefighters are on the scene of a double house fire near 19th Ave & Broadway Rd. The PIO will provide updates shortly. ⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️ 19th Ave will be closed from Roser to Southern Ave for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/saYlizGSLH — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 4, 2023

Nineteenth Avenue was temporarily closed between Roeser Road, south of Broadway Road, and Southern Avenue.

The Community Assistance Program was on scene to assist the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

