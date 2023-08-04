Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound I-17 in north Phoenix among 5 weekend freeway closures

Aug 4, 2023

PHOENIX — An Interstate 17 closure in north Phoenix is one of five Valley freeways that will have closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

What freeways are closed?

I-17 will be closed from Northern Avenue to Greenway Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

In Tempe, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from the Loop 101 Price Freeway to Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 will be closed, as will the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads.

In Phoenix, the northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway will be closed from Southern Avenue to Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance.

The northbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, southbound Loop 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for sign work and traffic shift.

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 143 at the Broadway Curve, westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard and eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street/SR143 will be closed.

In the north Valley, eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for a new interchange project.

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for the same project.

What are the other restrictions?

In north Phoenix, the eastbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes from Seventh to 16th streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights for a wall construction project.

Northbound I-17 in north Phoenix among 5 weekend freeway closures