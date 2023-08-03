Here’s which Arizona hospitals rank among the best in the state

PHOENIX — Seven Arizona hospitals recently earned their spot in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 list of Best Regional Hospitals.

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix was ranked at the top of the list for Arizona, according to the report.

It is the eleventh year in a row the facility was named the best for Arizona’s adults.

Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City came in second place and Banner-University Medical Center Tucson came in third, followed by Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, Banner-University Center Phoenix, Chandler Regional Medical Center, TMC Healthcare-Tucson and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

U.S. News & World Report rates hospitals in 21 benchmark procedures and conditions, as well as 15 areas of complex specialty care. Nearly 5,000 medical centers are analyzed to compile rankings. The best regional hospital gets its rank based off of its performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis.

Strengths of each hospital – ordered according to overall performance

Mayo Clinic ranked nationally in 10 specialty areas, including cancer, geriatrics, orthopedics, urology, and gastroenterology and GI. The facility also rated as high-performing in 18 adult procedures and conditions.

Banner Boswell Medical Center in the West Valley was rated as high-performing in 11 adult procedures, including colon cancer surgery.

In southern Arizona, Banner-University Medical Center Tucson was rated as high-performing in one specialty, cancer, and in nine procedures.

Banner-University Center Phoenix is among the best in the state due to its high-performance ratings in four specializations, including diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, pulmonology and lung surgery, and geriatrics. It also rated high in seven procedures and conditions.

The East Valley’s Chandler Regional Medical Center rated as high-performing in lung cancer surgery, as well as procedures related to diabetes, kidney failure, heart attacks and heart failure.

TMC Healthcare in Tucson specializes in a handful of procedures rated as high-performing, including colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, hip and knee replacement, and maternity care.

Finally, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center earned its spot on the list because of its high-performance rating in seven conditions and procedures, which include stroke, kidney failure, hip replacement and pneumonia.

Mayo Clinic in Phoenix comes out on top

“Being named the No. 1 hospital in Arizona is a testament to our teams,” Richard Gray, chief executive officer, said in a press release.

“We credit our 10,000-plus colleagues who consistently maintain the highest level of excellence while continuing to put the needs of the patient first.”

While Mayo Clinic held its spot as the top-performing hospital in the state, it didn’t make it into U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals 2023-24 Honor Roll list like it had in previous years. Only 22 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 made honor roll this year.

In 2020, Mayo Clinic ranked No. 16 on the honor roll list.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.