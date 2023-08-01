Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Harkins opens first dine-in theater Ciné Grill in Peoria

Aug 1, 2023, 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Harkins Theatres Ciné Grill in Peoria, Arizona...

Visitors receiving their food at the Harkins Ciné Grill in Peoria. (Harkins photo)

(Harkins photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Moviegoers who want to munch on more than just popcorn can feast on all kinds of foods at the new Harkins Ciné Grill in Peoria.

Harkins announced the location’s “soft opening” in press release Monday. The formal opening date hasn’t been announced yet.

Each auditorium will have recliners with personal dining laptops. According to Harkins’ site, people buying tickets will be able to order food and drinks to be delivered to their seats during the movie.

However, people can also arrive early to eat meals in the lobby before their movie begins. That way, they won’t be distracted by waiters delivering food during the show.

People who get a sudden craving for food in the middle of a film can also order food from their seat through call-to-order push buttons. There will also be QR mobile ordering available.

Harkins Ciné Grill has a sizable menu

Each auditorium features plush recliners with personal dining tabletops.

The chef-inspired menu has various options, including classics like popcorn, candy and pretzels. However, there are also appetizers, such as hummus, cheese boards, roasted Brussels sprouts and buffalo wings.

There are also Caesar salads, 10-inch pizzas, desserts and cocktails. Visitors who want to have an extra fun time can order wine by the bottle. Those who need a pick-me-up can drink coffee, cappuccinos or lattes.

Children can also eat from the “Little Stars” menu, which offers chicken tenders, mac n’ cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches.

The food comes from a full-service scratch kitchen, according to Harkins.

“Ciné Grill brings a delicious twist to the traditional theater experience,” Dan Harkins said in the release. “We have always had tasty snacks and amazing popcorn but the food at Ciné Grill is a real treat and rivals some of my favorite restaurants.”

