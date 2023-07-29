PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a lawsuit against a local solar company on Thursday.

Mayes said that Vision Solar, which sells and installs solar panels, had been hounding residents with unlawful sales calls and outright lies.

“Solar is a major investment that should be considered by consumers without being subject to unfair pressure tactics,” Mayes said in a statement.

She said this company’s dishonest sales practices misled consumers about monthly payments and tax rebates.

The Department of Justice and the FTC joined Mayes in the lawsuit against Vision Solar, according to her statement.

AG says solar company was shady

Vision Solar allegedly tricked customers into thinking that switching to solar energy would replace their electric bill.

“Many Vision Solar consumers waited months to get their solar panels installed and operational,” Mayes said.

In the meantime, customers were paying double.

“They had to make monthly payments for both the finance charge for the non-operational solar panels and their existing utility bill for electricity,” Mayes said.

It was an exceptional rug pull, considering Solar Vision lured customers in with the promise that switching to solar would replace their energy bills, according to Mayes’ statement.

Telemarketers may have posed as government officials

Additionally, the legal complaint alleges that Vision Solar’s telemarketers tried to trick customers into thinking they weren’t talking to salespeople.

“Vision Solar’s telemarketers at times falsely claimed to be affiliated with a utility company or government agency,” Mayes said.

On top of that, telemarketers also called consumers on the Do Not Call Registry, according to her statement.

“I will not tolerate dishonest sales practices or harassment through unwanted calls that pressure consumers into unfavorable contracts,” Mayes said.

