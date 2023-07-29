Close
Attorney General sues solar company over illegal phone calls, dishonest savings claims

Jul 29, 2023, 7:15 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a lawsuit against a local solar company on Thursday.

Mayes said that Vision Solar, which sells and installs solar panels, had been hounding residents with unlawful sales calls and outright lies.

“Solar is a major investment that should be considered by consumers without being subject to unfair pressure tactics,” Mayes said in a statement.

She said this company’s dishonest sales practices misled consumers about monthly payments and tax rebates.

The Department of Justice and the FTC joined Mayes in the lawsuit against Vision Solar, according to her statement.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

