Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Six-year-old child dead after Lake Pleasant boating accident

Jul 28, 2023, 12:20 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm

A six-year-old child is dead after being struck by a boat in Lake Pleasant on Friday, July 28, 2023...

A six-year-old child is dead after being struck by a boat in Lake Pleasant on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A six-year-old child is dead after a “tragic” accident at Paul’s Hideaway at Lake Pleasant on Friday.

Deputy Joaquin Enriquez of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. The MCSO said in a release the child’s mother was operating the boat when the daughter’s leg was struck by boat’s propeller. The father, who was in the water at the time holding a wakeboard, noticed the incident and swam toward the child. 

At the time of the “prop cut,” the collision “pretty much amputated” the girl’s leg, Enriquez said. 

RELATED STORIES

Authorities said the area of Paul’s Hideaway has issues with cell phone reception. Boaters came and helped the family and drove them to Pleasant Harbor Mariana to receive medical attention.

“We’re going to call this a tragic accident,” Enriquez said. “Nothing leads us to believe any foul play is involved.”

The child was then transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Is it any different from having a party at your house and losing track of your kids? It’s the same thing,” Enriquez said.

Authorities say there were 12 occupants on the boat at the time of the accident, including adults and children.

“It’s hot, this lake is very busy, we’re dealing with a lot of different incidents,” he said. “If you’re coming out here, have a plan. Designate maybe a parent per child.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

Dave Biscobing/ABC15 Arizona

Another Phoenix detective suspected of mishandling homicide evidence

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has notified defense attorneys in multiple cases that another Phoenix homicide detective may have mishandled evidence and failed to document interviews.

18 hours ago

eric david marrufo...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse

A southern Arizona man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for child sexual abuse, authorities said. 

18 hours ago

This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera shows an interior view moments bef...

Associated Press

Backup driver in 1st self-driving car death in Tempe pleads guilty, gets 3 years of supervised probation

The backup Uber driver for a self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday.

18 hours ago

Carlos Castro Alcaraz, the Phoenix, Arizona, man who tried to sell a tiger cub over social media, w...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix man who tried selling tiger cub on social media gets probation after pleading guilty

A Phoenix man who tried to sell a tiger cub over social media earlier this year was sentenced to probation Thursday, authorities said.

18 hours ago

Firefighter observe the Diamond Fire near the community of Sunflower, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Evacuations remain in effect for Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix

Evacuation orders remained in effect Friday for a wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix, authorities said.

18 hours ago

fire personnel respond to the scene of where a semi-truck plummeted 30 feet off Interstate 40, inju...

KTAR.com

2 injured in northern Arizona after semi-truck carrying toilet paper falls off freeway

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after the semi-truck they were traveling in plummeted off a major freeway in northern Arizona.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Six-year-old child dead after Lake Pleasant boating accident