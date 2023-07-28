Six-year-old child dead after Lake Pleasant boating accident

PHOENIX — A six-year-old child is dead after a “tragic” accident at Paul’s Hideaway at Lake Pleasant on Friday.

Deputy Joaquin Enriquez of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. The MCSO said in a release the child’s mother was operating the boat when the daughter’s leg was struck by boat’s propeller. The father, who was in the water at the time holding a wakeboard, noticed the incident and swam toward the child.

At the time of the “prop cut,” the collision “pretty much amputated” the girl’s leg, Enriquez said.

Authorities said the area of Paul’s Hideaway has issues with cell phone reception. Boaters came and helped the family and drove them to Pleasant Harbor Mariana to receive medical attention.

“We’re going to call this a tragic accident,” Enriquez said. “Nothing leads us to believe any foul play is involved.”

The child was then transported to a local hospital where she later died.

“Is it any different from having a party at your house and losing track of your kids? It’s the same thing,” Enriquez said.

Authorities say there were 12 occupants on the boat at the time of the accident, including adults and children.

“It’s hot, this lake is very busy, we’re dealing with a lot of different incidents,” he said. “If you’re coming out here, have a plan. Designate maybe a parent per child.”

