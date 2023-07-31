The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley, which is located near intersection of Scottsdale and Chaparral Roads in Scottsdale, traded hands earlier this month.

The $115.5 million deal closed on July 21, according to information from real estate database Vizzda.

The 378-room property was sold by Southwest Value Partners, which is a real estate investment firm led by Managing Partners Mark Schlossberg and Cary Mack.

The property was acquired by Jackrabbit PropCo LLC, which is a limited liability company linked to Global Hospitality Investment Group. The firm was founded by Kevin Colket in 2019 and it has offices in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and London.

