ARIZONA NEWS

Hilton-branded DoubleTree Resort in Scottsdale sold to global investor

Jul 31, 2023, 4:05 AM

The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley was sold to new owners in July 2023. (VRX Studios Photo)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley, which is located near intersection of Scottsdale and Chaparral Roads in Scottsdale, traded hands earlier this month.

The $115.5 million deal closed on July 21, according to information from real estate database Vizzda.

The 378-room property was sold by Southwest Value Partners, which is a real estate investment firm led by Managing Partners Mark Schlossberg and Cary Mack.

The property was acquired by Jackrabbit PropCo LLC, which is a limited liability company linked to Global Hospitality Investment Group. The firm was founded by Kevin Colket in 2019 and it has offices in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and London.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

