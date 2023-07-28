Close
Man rescued after getting stuck in chimney at Phoenix home was subject of court order

Jul 28, 2023, 7:38 AM | Updated: 7:42 am

A man will be heading to jail after getting stuck in the chimney of Phoenix residence early Friday,...

A man will be heading to jail after getting stuck in the chimney of Phoenix residence early Friday, July 28, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man will be heading to jail after getting stuck in the chimney of Phoenix residence early Friday, authorities said.

Ervin Ortiz Guzman, 47, was the subject of a court order and was not supposed to be at the home near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Guzman was hospitalized after Phoenix Fire crews removed him from the chimney. He will be booked on multiple counts when he is released, police said.

Police labeled the incident as a “judicial interference call” but did not provide other details about the court order.

How did Phoenix rescue crews get man out of chimney?

The fire department responded to the single-story home around 1 a.m. to find Guzman stuck in the throat of the chimney, above the damper.

Technical rescue teams were called, and they secured the patient with a cinch harness and rope system to keep him from slipping further down.

The subject was provided water and remained conscious throughout the incident.

Crews used a wall breach to extricate Guzman before taking him to a hospital in stable condition, the fire department said.

No other information was immediately available.

