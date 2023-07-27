Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix breaks record for most 115-degree days in a year

Jul 27, 2023, 4:30 PM

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Not even the arrival of monsoon season could hold down the heat as Phoenix broke the record for most 115-degree days in a year on Thursday.

The capital city hit the mark at 3:40 p.m., the 15th time in 2023 of at least 115 degrees.

The record had previously been set in 2020.

The hottest month in Phoenix history?

A daily heat record wasn’t broken Thursday, but Phoenix is going to have its hottest month ever.

RELATED STORIES

The average temperature for July was 102.9 degrees as of Wednesday.

The hottest month in Phoenix was August 2020, when the average was 99.1 degrees.

A big contributor to the likely new record is temperatures not dropping overnight.

Phoenix had seen morning lows in the 90s for a record 17 straight days before temperatures dropped into the 80s on Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning has been in effect in Phoenix since July 1 and has been extended several times.

It’s scheduled to end Saturday evening.

Rain on the way?

Some parts of the Valley got rain on Wednesday night and more storms could be coming soon.

“We’re looking at a big pattern shift coming in, a wave entering from Mexico, dragging a bunch of moisture in here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mark O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

Chances for rainfall in the Phoenix area over the weekend were between 50-60% as of Thursday, according to NWS.

The storm could bring rainfall, strong winds, blowing dust and other characteristics typically seen at the height of the monsoon season, O’Malley said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

KTAR.com

Arizona schools chief Horne says voucher program sustainable as critics fight back

Arizona schools chief Tom Horne is steadfast the state's universal voucher program that continues to be the subject of criticism is sustainable.

17 hours ago

(Provided Photo, left, Glendale Police Photo, right)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Alicia Navarro found after 4 years, parts of Valley get monsoon storm

Arizona's News Roundup this week covered Alicia Navarro's reappearance and monsoon season's late arrival to the Valley.

17 hours ago

lightning seen amid storm...

KTAR.com

End of Phoenix’s 110-degree streak could be close with rain chances in forecast

The end of a heat streak battering Phoenix all monthlong could be near, as chances for rain will increase in the coming days.

17 hours ago

Mugshot of Rosa Santana and surveillance image of her carrying her baby. Santana faces child abuse ...

KTAR.com

Mom who took ailing baby from Phoenix hospital pleads not guilty to child abuse

The woman who took her ailing newborn baby from a Phoenix hospital in a duffel bag earlier this month, triggering an Amber Alert, pleaded not guilty to child abuse.

17 hours ago

Firefighter observe the Diamond Fire near the community of Sunflower, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Evacuation area expanded for Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix

The evacuation area for the Diamond Fire spreading northeast of metro Phoenix has been expanded, authorities said.

17 hours ago

patrol car in roadway in front of yellow tape...

KTAR.com

2 men claim self-defense after man fatally shot in Phoenix

Two men claimed self-defense after a man was fatally shot in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Phoenix breaks record for most 115-degree days in a year