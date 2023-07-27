Phoenix breaks record for most 115-degree days in a year

PHOENIX — Not even the arrival of monsoon season could hold down the heat as Phoenix broke the record for most 115-degree days in a year on Thursday.

The capital city hit the mark at 3:40 p.m., the 15th time in 2023 of at least 115 degrees.

The record had previously been set in 2020.

The hottest month in Phoenix history?

A daily heat record wasn’t broken Thursday, but Phoenix is going to have its hottest month ever.

The average temperature for July was 102.9 degrees as of Wednesday.

The hottest month in Phoenix was August 2020, when the average was 99.1 degrees.

A big contributor to the likely new record is temperatures not dropping overnight.

Phoenix had seen morning lows in the 90s for a record 17 straight days before temperatures dropped into the 80s on Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning has been in effect in Phoenix since July 1 and has been extended several times.

It’s scheduled to end Saturday evening.

Rain on the way?

Some parts of the Valley got rain on Wednesday night and more storms could be coming soon.

“We’re looking at a big pattern shift coming in, a wave entering from Mexico, dragging a bunch of moisture in here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mark O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

Chances for rainfall in the Phoenix area over the weekend were between 50-60% as of Thursday, according to NWS.

The storm could bring rainfall, strong winds, blowing dust and other characteristics typically seen at the height of the monsoon season, O’Malley said.

Follow @DannyShapiro13

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.