PHOENIX – A break from the heat and a break in the case of a missing teen made for a big week in Arizona news.

If the continued heat has made it harder to keep up with the headlines, then look no further for your one stop shop for catching up.

Here’s some of what we covered this week:

Glendale teen found after 4 years on the missing persons list

This week, a now 18-year-old Alicia Navarro resurfaced for the first time since she went missing in 2019.

In a press conference, Glendale Police announced the teen with autism had turned herself into a police station in Montana not far from the Canadian border.

She said she was unharmed and that she wanted to be taken off the missing person’s list.

Her mother, Jessica Nunez, never lost hope and spoke with KTAR News over the years to keep her daughter’s story alive.

Valley gets its first taste of the 2023 monsoon

After weeks of nonstop, record-breaking heat, the monsoon finally made an appearance in the Valley.

While the official rain gauge at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport remained bone dry, some parts of the Valley area saw up to an inch of rain.

The rain brought a much-needed cool down, dropping overnight lows below 90 degrees for the first time in weeks and could potentially get the Valley out of the 110 range by early next week.

Cement truck stops traffic, good Samaritans lend a hand

Several bystanders sprang into action this week after a cement truck tipped over on the southbound Loop 143 ramp at Sky Harbor Airport.

An eyewitness told KTAR that he was among a few others who jumped out of their cars to help the driver who was stuck in the cab of the truck.

Phoenix Fire later confirmed to KTAR a nurse who stepped up to help applied a tourniquet to the driver’s legs and likely helped to save his life.

