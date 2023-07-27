PHOENIX — Monsoon season in metro Phoenix finally arrived when the first storm bringing rain, dust and heavy winds engulfed the capital city Wednesday night.

Thousands across the Valley had lost power by 10:30 p.m. due to the severity of the storm. About 22,000 SRP customers and another 5,000 APS customers were without power.

The East Valley was hit first around 9 p.m. with Apache Junction getting almost a half-inch of rain. Queen Creek, Mesa and Chandler also received rain.

By 10 p.m., a dust storm made its way through the Valley, bringing winds of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The Scottsdale and Deer Valley airports saw gusts of over 60 mph by 10:45 p.m., NWS said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Maricopa and Pinal counties due to the storm.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, last saw measurable rain on March 22.

Monsoon season started June 15.

A slight relief from the heat

The storm brought the temperature in Phoenix under 90 degrees for the first time since July 9.

As of 11:00 PM MST, The temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor has fallen below 90 degrees for the first time since the morning of July 9th. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023

Earlier, Phoenix broke another daily heat record when the mercury hit 117 degrees.

It broke the mark that had previously been set in 1995. The high for the day reached 118 degrees.

On top of the daily heat mark, Phoenix tied the record of 14 days reaching at least 115 degrees, which was set in 2020.

Will this still be the hottest month in Phoenix history?

Phoenix is pacing for its hottest month in history and it seems almost guaranteed to happen.

The average temperature for July was 102.9 degrees as of Tuesday.

The hottest month in Phoenix was August 2020, when the average was 99.1 degrees.

An excessive heat warning has been in effect in Phoenix since July 1 and has been extended several times.

It’s scheduled to end Friday evening.

