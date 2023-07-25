PHOENIX — Phoenix has set another daily heat record as the city inches closer to the most 115-degree days in a calendar year.

The daily mark of 116 degrees was broken at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday when the temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport hit 118.

The hottest it got for the day was 119, tied for the peak temperature in Phoenix in 2023. That’s happened three times this year.

It was the 26th consecutive day of 110 degrees and the 13th overall day of 115 degrees in 2023.

The previous July 25 high temperature occurred in 2018.

Records, records and more heat records

The most 115-degree days in a year in Phoenix history is 14, which happened in 2020.

Phoenix, after Tuesday’s scorcher, sits one day behind tying the record.

Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 119 degrees, so there’s a good chance it happens in 24 hours.

An excessive heat warning has been in effect in Phoenix since July 1 and has been extended several times.

It’s scheduled to end Friday evening.

“Everyday this month has been above 110, many days above 115 degrees and I just don’t see that coming to an end until this weekend,” Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

Phoenix is also pacing for its hottest month in history.

The average temperature for July was 102.8 degrees as of Monday.

The hottest month in Phoenix was August 2020, when the average was 99.1 degrees.

Here’s one more record: Phoenix has seen lows in the 90s for 16 straight days.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

