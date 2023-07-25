Close
Grapevine Fire burning near Prescott Valley forces evacuations

Jul 25, 2023, 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:02 pm

PHOENIX — The Grapevine Fire burning east of Prescott Valley forced evacuations Tuesday, authorities said.

Residents of White Horse Ranch received a “GO” message and were told to evacuate around 11 a.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

An emergency shelter was set up at the Camp Verde gym, located at 75 E. Hollamon Street.

The lightning-caused fire sparked Friday on the south side of Mingus Mountain, about 10 miles from Prescott Valley.

The blaze had grown to 500 acres by Tuesday morning.

About 150 personnel were working to contain the fire.

Other wildfire-caused evacuations in Arizona

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation “GO” order shortly on Sunday evening for residents in Cherry in the area of Federal Mine and Cherry Creek roads for the Racetrack Fire.

The lightning-caused blaze, burning not too far from the Grapevine Fire, has engulfed about 400 acres.

Further south, the Diamond Fire forced evacuations Sunday evening for the rural community of Sunflower, which is about 60 miles northeast of Phoenix.

The fire had burned about 800 acres as of Tuesday morning. Its cause is under investigation.

