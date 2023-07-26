PHOENIX — Valley Metro and the Phoenix Pubic Transit Department are asking for feedback regarding proposed changes to the regional fare policy.

The updates are needed to reflect the upcoming technology improvements being made to the fare collection system, according to a city of Phoenix press release.

Riders can complete an online survey about the proposal through Aug. 18.

Transit officials are holding a public hearing Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details about how to participate in the meeting, either online or in person, are available on the Valley Metro website.

The proposed changes are part of the Fare Technology Modernization project, which would allow Valley Metro light rail and bus riders to purchase a Smart Fare.

The Smart Fare allows riders to add money on their mobile device or a through a reloadable fare card and scan or tap that fare card when they board.

The proposal also includes a reloadable smart card called the Copper card that can serve as a rider’s transit fare.

Eligible reduced fare riders will have access to the Smart Fare program at a reduced rate under the proposal.

