PHOENIX — The Arizona Governor’s Office has awarded Barrow Neurological Institute $10 million in federal funding to study and slow the effects of COVID.

The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will allow scientists to dive into the link between the virus and Alzheimer’s and identify groups of people who are most vulnerable.

“Understanding the correlation between COVID-19, Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive function will not only help us address an unmet need in this patient population, but it also will help develop novel diagnostics to treat affected patients earlier,” Michael T. Lawton, Barrow President and CEO, said in a press release.

Barrow plans to conduct clinical studies and analyze data to gain a better understanding of the link.

More than 150,000 Arizonans are living with Alzheimer’s, a total that is expected to increase in the coming years, according to the release.

Mortality rates during the pandemic also grew, a reason Gov. Katie Hobbs said she provided the funding.

“My administration is enthusiastically committed to trusting and investing in science that will keep our vulnerable communities safe,” Hobbs said in the release.

“Arizonans deserve to have reassurance that we’re doing all we can to understand and respond to the impacts of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable populations.”

