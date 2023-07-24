Mexican chain Someburros to open first Peoria location next month

PHOENIX– Someburros, a family-operated Mexican food chain, is opening its first Peoria location next month.

The restaurant at 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road will open Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.

The grand opening will include a pinata, mariachi band, gift cards and an appearance from burro mascot “Nacho.”

“We are thrilled to expand Someburros to another location in the West Valley. Peoria is the place for growth and opportunity, community and connection, Peoria is the place for Someburros,” Owner and President Tim Vasquez said in a press release.

“At Someburros, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide the best food and the friendliest service while giving back to the community, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Someburros is known for its authentic Sonoran-style Mexican food, their most popular dish is the Pollo Fundido paired with a frozen margarita.

The new location offers a walk-up counter for dining room service and takeout ordering, as well as a drive through.

This will be Someburros 14th Valley location.

For more information, visit www.someburros.com

