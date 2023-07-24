Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Sound of Silence: Disturbed postpones Phoenix show after equipment fails in extreme heat

Jul 24, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:34 am

Disturbed performs at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, on July 20, 2023. The metal ban...

Disturbed performs at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, on July 20, 2023. The metal band postponed its outdoor concert at Talking Stick Resport Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 22, 2023, because its equipment couldn’t handle the extreme Phoenix heat. (Facebook Photo/Disturbed)

(Facebook Photo/Disturbed)

PHOENIX – Disturbed was forced to postpone its outdoor concert in Phoenix over the weekend because the powerhouse metal band’s equipment couldn’t handle the heat.

Instead of the hard rockers’ Grammy Award-winning rendition of “The Sound of Silence,” there was just silence Saturday night at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

“Due to the excessive heat, the band’s equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date,” the band said.

Disturbed’s latest album, “Divisive,” ironically includes the songs “Unstoppable” and “Feeding the Fire.”

Why was Disturbed's Phoenix concert called off so late?

It was nearly 7 p.m. when the show was called off. Opening act Jinjer had been scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. but never got started. Breaking Benjamin was also on the bill as part of Disturbed’s “Take Back Your Life Tour.”

When a fan complained about the late postponement on Twitter, Disturbed singer David Draiman responded by saying, “We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I’m devastated.”

The tour resumed Sunday in Albuquerque as scheduled.

“So frustrated about not being able to play last night in Phoenix,” Draiman tweeted Sunday. “Our techs did everything they could, they are the best in the business, but despite our best efforts throughout the day, the 115 degree heat was just too much for the equipment to handle.”

Original Misfits played at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in similar heat

Saturday’s official high temperature in Phoenix was 118 degrees. It was a record-tying sixth consecutive day of at least 115 degrees.

Some fans noted that Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre regularly hosts summer shows without problems. For example, punk rockers the Original Misfits played July 15 without incident when the high in Phoenix was also 118.

“Honestly this is a complete let down. How do you not prepare for a concert in July in Arizona? Precautions should of [sic] been made. I love Disturbed but this will make me never go to a concert with them again. I’d advise anyone to not buy tickets from them as they don’t look out for their fan base,” one fan commented on Disturbed’s Facebook page.

