ARIZONA NEWS

Oversight of Arizona funeral industry moves to Department of Health Services

Jul 24, 2023, 10:03 AM

Stock photo of a casket in a hearse. The Arizona Department of Health Services has taken oversight ...

The Arizona Department of Health Services has taken oversight of the state’s funeral industry after the previous regulatory body was eliminated. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Health Services has taken oversight of the state’s funeral industry after the previous regulatory body was eliminated.

With the transition, AZDHS now oversees nearly 1,800 licenses associated with funeral homes, crematories and funeral professionals, the department said in a press release last week.

As part of the change, the health department established the Funeral Services Licensing website, where the public can find information, search licenses and submit complaints. The site also has license application and renewal forms for funeral industry professionals.

AZDHS is in the process of integrating Funeral Services Licensing into AZ Care Check, the department’s searchable database of licensing history for health and child care services. The database may include deficiencies and/or enforcement actions against providers.

RELATED STORIES

The Arizona State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers, which was established in 1945, was shuttered earlier this year through the legislative sunset review process.

The board was responsible for licensure and regulation of people and businesses involved in the final disposition of human remains.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill into law last month to create a seven-member advisory committee to collaborate with AZDHS in overseeing the funeral industry.

The committee will include two licensed funeral directors, one licensed embalmer, one licensed cremationist and three members of the public.

