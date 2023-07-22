Close
APS daily energy peak sets another record Thursday

Jul 22, 2023, 5:00 AM

Charles Sanders, 59, sits in his tent inside a homeless encampment called "The Zone," Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Sanders, from Denver, has been spending the days at the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. (AP Photo/Matt York) Charles Sanders, 59, and his dog Babygirl, cool off inside the Justa Center, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Sanders, from Denver, has been spending the days at the center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. Several dozen people stop by daily for cold water, a meal, a shower and an electrical outlet to charge a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Matt York) Hikers watch the sunset at Papago Park, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Phoenix. Phoenix hit 112 degrees on Friday, marking the city's 15th consecutive day of 110 degree-plus temperatures and putting it on track to beat the longest measured stretch of such heat. The record is 18 days, recorded in 1974. Desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of the heat wave hitting the Southwest this week. (AP Photo/Matt York) A man walks along a sidewalk under the misters, Friday, July 14, 2023 in downtown Phoenix. Phoenix hit 112 degrees on Friday, marking the city's 15th consecutive day of 110 degree-plus temperatures and putting it on track to beat the longest measured stretch of such heat. The record is 18 days, recorded in 1974. Desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of the heat wave hitting the Southwest this week.(AP Photo/Matt York) People who are homeless try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. During the cooler months, the center stays open until 2 p.m. but has been staying open to at least 5:30 p.m. most days during the current heat spell. The center, located a few blocks from the city's largest homeless shelter, has also been serving as an official hydration station where anyone can stop to get up to two ice-cold bottles of water for free. (AP Photo/Matt York) Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) A homeless man cools off after showering at the Justa Center, a day cooling center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. During the cooler months, the center stays open until 2 p.m. but has been staying open to at least 5:30 p.m. most days during the current heat spell. (AP Photo/Matt York) Charles Sanders, 59, brings ice to his tent inside a homeless encampment called "The Zone," Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Sanders, from Denver, has been spending the days at the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. Several dozen people stop by daily for cold water, a meal, a shower and an electrical outlet to charge a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Matt York) Charles Sanders, 59, climbs out of his tent inside the homeless encampment called "The Zone," Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Sanders, from Denver, has been spending the days at the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. Several dozen people stop by daily for cold water, a meal, a shower and an electrical outlet to charge a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Matt York) A couple hikes at Papago Park at dusk, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Phoenix. Phoenix marked the city’s 15th consecutive day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) or higher temperatures on Friday. (AP Photo/Matt York) Charles Sanders, 59, cools off inside the Justa Center, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Sanders, from Denver, has been spending the days at the center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. Several dozen people stop by daily for cold water, a meal, a shower and an electrical outlet to charge a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Matt York) Volunteers walks outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. During the cooler months, the Justa Center stays open until 2 p.m. but has been staying open to at least 5:30 p.m. most days during the current heat spell. The center, located a few blocks from the city's largest homeless shelter, has also been serving as an official hydration station where anyone can stop to get up to two ice-cold bottles of water for free. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — The APS daily energy peak shattered previous power consumption records on Thursday, according to a Friday news release.

APS said Thursday’s energy use surpassed the all-time peak electricity use.

This summer has been so demanding on energy suppliers that the aforementioned peak was set just five days earlier on July 15, according to the APS news release.

“Starting Friday, July 14, APS customers recorded the seven highest peak days ever,” APS announced.

Prior to this year’s summer heatwave, APS customers previously made history on July 30, 2020. This previous peak demand was 7,660 megawatts (MW).

For reference, one megawatt powers around 160 homes, according to APS.

The APS daily energy peak reached an all-time high this week

Customers used a whopping 8,193 MW on Thursday, according to the APS news release.

This historic high is understandable, considering how Arizonans are cranking up their air conditioners to survive the heat wave.

Friday was the 22nd day in a row with 110+ degree temperatures. Arizona is currently extending its longest-ever record of consistently high temperatures.

“Despite historic levels of energy usage, APS and its customers experienced no issues related to power supply,” APS President Ted Geisler said in a statement.

“Arizona summers can be brutal and APS is here to serve and ready to respond every day whether we’re faced with heat, monsoon storms, wildfires or all of the above.”

