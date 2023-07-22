PHOENIX — The APS daily energy peak shattered previous power consumption records on Thursday, according to a Friday news release.

APS said Thursday’s energy use surpassed the all-time peak electricity use.

This summer has been so demanding on energy suppliers that the aforementioned peak was set just five days earlier on July 15, according to the APS news release.

“Starting Friday, July 14, APS customers recorded the seven highest peak days ever,” APS announced.

Prior to this year’s summer heatwave, APS customers previously made history on July 30, 2020. This previous peak demand was 7,660 megawatts (MW).

For reference, one megawatt powers around 160 homes, according to APS.

The APS daily energy peak reached an all-time high this week

Customers used a whopping 8,193 MW on Thursday, according to the APS news release.

This historic high is understandable, considering how Arizonans are cranking up their air conditioners to survive the heat wave.

Friday was the 22nd day in a row with 110+ degree temperatures. Arizona is currently extending its longest-ever record of consistently high temperatures.

“Despite historic levels of energy usage, APS and its customers experienced no issues related to power supply,” APS President Ted Geisler said in a statement.

“Arizona summers can be brutal and APS is here to serve and ready to respond every day whether we’re faced with heat, monsoon storms, wildfires or all of the above.”

