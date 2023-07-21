Scottsdale Police arrest two in connection to animal cruelty case

PHOENIX – Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a husky puppy in Scottsdale last month.

Lester Paul Richmond, 35, and Heather Auditor, 32, have been arrested in connection with the discarding of the dead dog in an alley near Miller Road and Latham Street. Richmond was booked and will be held in custody at the Maricopa County Jail for one count of animal cruelty. Auditor was also booked for one count of animal cruelty and one count of hindering prosecution, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Scottsdale detectives have made two arrests related to a dead Husky puppy found in an alley late last month. #ScottsdalePD #Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/zj4IGwznOv — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 21, 2023

The duo was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday. Following the apprehension, detectives executed a search warrant for their residence where they found additional evidence.

The initial incident occurred June 27 when the body of the puppy was found by a pedestrian. The animal appeared to have its mouth taped shut. According to authorities, an “extensive” investigation took place throughout the neighborhood, including looking at surveillance cameras in the area.

In addition to discovering surveillance video showing Richmond’s vehicle in the alley during the time the puppy was left there, investigators were able to obtain video of the two suspects talking about getting rid of the puppy.

