Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale Police arrest two in connection to animal cruelty case

Jul 21, 2023, 1:00 PM

Scottsdale Police Department have arrested Lester Paul Richmond, 35, and Heather Auditor, 32, in co...

Scottsdale Police Department have arrested Lester Paul Richmond, 35, and Heather Auditor, 32, in connection with the discarding of the dead dog in an alley near Miller Road and Latham Street. (Scottsdale PD)

(Scottsdale PD)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a husky puppy in Scottsdale last month.

Lester Paul Richmond, 35, and Heather Auditor, 32, have been arrested in connection with the discarding of the dead dog in an alley near Miller Road and Latham Street. Richmond was booked and will be held in custody at the Maricopa County Jail for one count of animal cruelty. Auditor was also booked for one count of animal cruelty and one count of hindering prosecution, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The duo was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday. Following the apprehension, detectives executed a search warrant for their residence where they found additional evidence.

RELATED STORIES

The initial incident occurred June 27 when the body of the puppy was found by a pedestrian. The animal appeared to have its mouth taped shut. According to authorities, an “extensive” investigation took place throughout the neighborhood, including looking at surveillance cameras in the area.

In addition to discovering surveillance video showing Richmond’s vehicle in the alley during the time the puppy was left there, investigators were able to obtain video of the two suspects talking about getting rid of the puppy.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Karson Nutter, a northern Arizona firefighter, has been arrested for arson after allegedly confessi...

Kevin Stone

Arizona firefighter arrested for arson after allegedly starting multiple fires

A northern Arizona firefighter has been arrested for arson after allegedly confessing to setting multiple fires in recent weeks.

15 hours ago

"Elvis" a Galapagos Tortoise is sprayed with water as staff at the Phoenix Zoo take extra measures ...

Kevin Stone

Will Phoenix finally see some rain this weekend? Maybe

Remember rain? It's been awhile, but Phoenix might actually see some in the coming days for the first time in over four months.

15 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona schools chief Horne calls transgender sports ruling ‘wrong,’ says he will appeal

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said Friday he plans to appeal a court ruling a day earlier that temporarily blocked a law banning transgender girls from playing on girls’ school sports teams.

15 hours ago

Stock photo of crime scene yellow tape. A man died Thursday, July 20, 2023, while being detained by...

KTAR.com

2nd person dies this week while being detained by police in metro Phoenix

For the second time this week, a person died Thursday while being detained by police in metro Phoenix, authorities said.

15 hours ago

ugshot of Luke Schlaht, who was arrested on Thursday, July 20, 2023, and booked into jail for the m...

KTAR.com

Police make arrest in March fatal stabbing outside Phoenix bank

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a late-night fatal stabbing outside a Phoenix bank four months ago.

15 hours ago

Students conduct research inside the clean room of the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institution du...

Kevin Stone

TSMC delays start of Phoenix chip factory production, citing skilled worker shortage

TSMC is delaying the start of production at its semiconductor facility being built in Phoenix, spotlighting Arizona's workforce challenges.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Scottsdale Police arrest two in connection to animal cruelty case