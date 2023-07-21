PHOENIX — For the second time this week, a person died Thursday while being detained by police in the Valley, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call for a welfare check at a strip mall on the northeast corner of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 2:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They made contact with a man matching the description of the subject of the call, but he walked away.

The man, whose name was not released, then appeared to be in distress after falling into a landscape wall, police said.

Officers detained the man and requested assistance from the Phoenix Fire Department.

The subject became unresponsive just before fire personnel arrived and began lifesaving measures. The man was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and the Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine the man’s cause of death.

Mesa suspect dies after being taken into custody

On Monday afternoon, a suspect died after being chased down on foot and taken into custody in Mesa.

That incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue, the Mesa Police Department said.

Michael Medina, 33, was wanted in connection with several crimes plus five outstanding warrants.

Officers located Medina while he was driving and made a traffic stop, but he ran from the vehicle, police said.

One officer caught up to Medina and made contact with him, causing him to fall forward. Medina became unresponsive after being taken into custody, police said.

Officers removed his handcuffs and initiated lifesaving measures until Mesa Fire and Medical responders arrived and continued treatment. Medina died after being taken to a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. The case will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review, police said.

