ARIZONA NEWS

Crews battling massive propane fire near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Jul 20, 2023, 5:44 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Fire in phoenix...

Crews are working a fire in the area of 40th and Washington streets in Phoenix. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Arizona Department of Transportation)

PHOENIX — Firefighters responded to the scene of a large fire Thursday at 40th and Washington streets, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Around 5 p.m., Phoenix Fire responded to reports of a propane plant fire, according to Captian Scott Douglas, the department spokesperson.

Shortly after, firefighters arrived and established was water supply at the scene. They also verified that multiple propane tanks were exploding at the scene.

Douglas said hundreds of tanks are scattered throughout the area and they have isolated, evacuated and denied entry to buildings in the area.

“So at this time if you’re far enough away from the fire with this type of heat, it’s important for people to remember to shelter in place. If we need you to evacuate we will let you know,” Douglas said.

“At this time people are self evacuating and that’s fine if that’s what they choose to do. But we encourage them to stay in an air-conditioned environment obviously with smoke like this Amber’s can travel.”

There are tanks at least 500 yards past “ground zero,” Douglas said in the press conference.

Crews are letting the tanks off-gas and are extinguished a structure fire at a scrapyard nearby.

The cause of the fire is unknown and could take crews two to three hours, he said in an interview with KTAR News 92.3 Arizona’s Evening News.

Phoenix police officers arrived to assist the fire department with traffic control.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport said there are currently no impacts to airport operations and the runways remain open.

Access to the west side of the 44th Street Phoenix Sky Train is temporarily closed so passengers will have to access the station from the east, according to Sky Harbor.

This is a developing story.

Crews battling massive propane fire near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport