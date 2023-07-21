Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southern Arizona county to get $50M for border security, broadband projects

Jul 20, 2023, 8:00 PM

hobbs stands with other officials prior to announcing border security and broadband funding...

(Photo provided by the Office of the Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs)

(Photo provided by the Office of the Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs)

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday nearly $50 million in funding is heading toward a southern Arizona county to use for border security and broadband expansion projects.

At least $41 million will be allotted to Cochise County law enforcement for safety and security, while $8.2 million will be used to enhance communication.

Funding for the broadband projects will be distributed to connect about 8,000 residents and businesses, as well as to install an 8.4-mile fiber line to link the Douglas campus of the Cochise County Community College.

“We appreciate that Gov. Hobbs has been to our county twice this year, the first time to listen to our needs, and now to deliver on some of those needs,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a press release.

“As we progress, we look forward to our shared partnership for the good of our communities.”

The fiber initiative will bring high-speed internet to the community college, which President J.D. Rottweiler called instrumental as the new port of entry is welcomed.

“As I’ve met with leaders across the state, including here in Sierra Vista, I have made it clear that I’m the governor for all Arizonans, not just Maricopa County,” Hobbs said.

“I’m proud to deliver this funding to Cochise County to help build an Arizona where people from every corner of our state are safe and have the opportunity to succeed.”

