Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa police investigating death of suspect who died in custody

Jul 19, 2023, 4:00 PM

Mesa police logo...

Mesa police uniform (Facebook File Photo/Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Mesa Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department is investigating the death of a suspect who died in custody Monday evening.

Around 4:38 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue. Michael Medina, 33, ran from the vehicle and a foot chase began, according to police.

While Medina was being chased, he fell after an officer caught up and made contact with him. He became unconscious and unresponsive after being taken into custody, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Handcuffs were taken off Medina and officers began to render aid until Mesa Fire and Medical arrived to continue treatment.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mesa police had been looking for Medina since June 22 on several charges including threats and intimidation, disorderly conduct, burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and five outstanding warrants.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Cape Royal on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park...

Brandon Gray

Grand Canyon’s North Rim to fully reopen after pipeline repairs

The Grand Canyon North Rim will fully open for the 2023 season this weekend after a water line break was repaired.

16 hours ago

(AP Photo/Matt York)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix sets another daily heat record with hottest day of 2023

The hottest day of the year in Phoenix happened Wednesday when the temperature reached 119 degrees at 2:42 p.m.

16 hours ago

Google Street View image of train tracks crossing Indian School Road near 35th Avenue in Phoenix, A...

KTAR.com

Train hits, kills man who was laying on tracks in Phoenix

A man was killed by a commercial train early Wednesday after laying down on tracks in west Phoenix, authorities said.

16 hours ago

A customer carries food while exiting an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, ...

KTAR.com

In-N-Out Burger bans most workers in Arizona, 4 other states from wearing face masks

Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is banning most of its workers in Arizona and four other states from wearing face masks.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Pair of Arizona Lottery tickets sold in metro Phoenix combine for over $150K in winnings

Arizona Lottery players in metro Phoenix continue to buy winning tickets, this time with two for over $150,000.

16 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Mesa police investigating death of suspect who died in custody