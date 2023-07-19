PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department is investigating the death of a suspect who died in custody Monday evening.

Around 4:38 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue. Michael Medina, 33, ran from the vehicle and a foot chase began, according to police.

While Medina was being chased, he fell after an officer caught up and made contact with him. He became unconscious and unresponsive after being taken into custody, police said.

Handcuffs were taken off Medina and officers began to render aid until Mesa Fire and Medical arrived to continue treatment.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mesa police had been looking for Medina since June 22 on several charges including threats and intimidation, disorderly conduct, burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and five outstanding warrants.

