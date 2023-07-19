PHOENIX — Some Maricopa County residents could see a new voter identification card in their mailbox within the next two weeks.

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office sent out approximately 260,000 new voter ID cards this week to residents, which make up about 10% of voters in the county.

Recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM the cards were sent out due to boundary changes throughout the county.

“The Board of Supervisors went through it’s redistricting process and those lines are now set, and they will soon take effect and so now there have been some people who have been shifted into a new Board of Supervisors District,” Richer said.

The change is responsible for 250,000 of the cards being sent out, while the remaining 10,000 were sent out due to the city of Surprise updating its district boundaries, which went into effect on July 7.

Richer explained that each time his office does mass mailing to county residents, it’s able to collect more information about voters.

“If you’ve moved out of town and you didn’t deactivate your voter registration status when you moved to another state then we’ll get an undeliverable piece of mail potentially from the United States Post Office,” Richer said. “That will allow us to begin to move that voter to inactive status.”

Richer added residents who receive a new card do not need to do anything and that it is strictly informational.

“We want people to know that this isn’t anything to worry about, nobody’s changing your voter registration status, nobody’s forging your signature and pretending that you moved or changed political parties,” Richer said.

Instead, he believes it’s a good reminder for voters to make sure their information is accurate and up to date. If residents have any questions, they can contact the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

