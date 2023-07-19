Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Sunset Point Rest Area north of Phoenix on I-17 reopens following renovations

Jul 18, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — The Sunset Point Rest Area north of Phoenix on Interstate 17 has reopened following several months of renovations.

The $7.5 million project, which began in September, upgraded restrooms, water and septic systems, and other amenities, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

What was updated at the Sunset Point Rest Area?

Among the highlights of the changes was renovating and reopening the original restroom building that had been closed since 2010, when the new facility was opened.

Visitors will also see updates to the rest area’s sundial memorial, which honors fallen ADOT employees.

Here’s what else was renovated:

  • Signage
  • Sidewalks
  • Lighting
  • Landscaping
  • Ramadas

ADOT used a temporary I-17 rest area at Badger Springs Road through the renovation, which is now closed.

Sunset Point Rest Area is located between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction.

The rest area serves more than a million visitors per year.

Sunset Point Rest Area north of Phoenix on I-17 reopens following renovations