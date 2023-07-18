PHOENIX — Search efforts continued Tuesday after a Phoenix high school student went missing at Show Low Lake the previous night, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported Christopher Hampton, 15, missing around 8 p.m. Monday, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen attends Cesar Chavez High School and was participating in a football camp in the area, ABC15 reported.

Hampton is described as around 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 150-170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gym shorts and athletic shoes.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office dive team arrived at the lake Tuesday morning to join the search efforts.

Show Low police officers, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Timber Mesa Fire Department responded to the scene Monday and conducted boat, ground and air searches.

All three Navajo County search and rescue groups have been activated, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety air rescue team was also on the scene.

Anyone who sees Hampton around the Show Low Lake area was asked to call the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office at 928-524-4050.

Show Low Lake is located about 180 miles northeast of Phoenix, between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside.

