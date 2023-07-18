Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Record heat wave: Phoenix breaks mark for longest streak of 110-degree days

Jul 18, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 12:02 pm

A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix,...

A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The ongoing and relentless Phoenix heat wave singed another mark into the record books Tuesday, when it reached 110 degrees for the 19th consecutive day.

The 110 mark was hit at 11:59 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The city’s previous longest streak of 110-plus days was 18, set in June 1974. The mark was tied Monday when it hit 116 degrees, which matched the daily record for July 17 set in 2005.

“We’ll continue to see those temperatures add up, so we’ll be looking at 117 for a high today,” meteorologist Isaac Smith of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning.

RELATED STORIES

How long will Phoenix’s 110-degree temperatures last?

The current hot streak, which is based on daily high temperatures recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, started June 30.

According to weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company, no other major U.S. city has seen a longer stretch of days reaching at least 110 degrees.

Phoenix’s streak is expected to continue at least through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.

“Going through the rest of the week, we’re not really going to be looking at much in terms of relief from the heat,” Smith said. “So, we’re going to be looking at temperatures pretty much staying at or above 115 through much of the week.”

Other record extreme heat streaks continue

While Phoenix temperatures continue to soar while the sun is out, there hasn’t been much relief overnight.

The morning low Tuesday was 94 degrees, a record warm low for July 18.

That extended Phoenix’s record streak of daily lows at or above 90 to nine consecutive days. The previous mark of seven days was seen twice in 2020 and once in 2012.

A record-long excessive heat warning for the Valley started July 1 and has been extended multiple times. As of Tuesday, the 18th day of the warning, it was set to run through Friday, but it could be extended again.

The National Weather Service has been issuing excessive heat warnings since 2006 as a way to alert communities about potentially dangerous heat. They are based on several parameters, not just temperatures. Until now, the Valley’s longest excessive heat warning ran for 10 days in June 2017.

What is causing Valley’s record heat wave

Since 1983, Phoenix’s average daily summer temperature has increased 3.6 degrees, its daily high temperature has gone up 3.2 degrees and its nighttime low has gone up 4.4 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The current heat wave has both long and short-term causes, said Arizona State University’s Randy Cerveny, who coordinates weather record verification for the World Meteorological Organization.

“The long-term is the continuation of increasing temperatures in recent decades due to human influence on climate, while the short-term cause is the persistence over the last few weeks of a very strong upper-level ridge of high pressure over the western United States,” Cerveny told The Associated Press.

The heat wave is “a harbinger of things to come given that the most reliable projected impacts of climate change are those that are directly related to the increase in global temperatures,” said Katharine Jacobs, director of the Center for Climate Adaptation Science and Solutions at the University of Arizona.

How to beat Arizona heat

Too much time in the Arizona sun can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and death.

Warning signs of heat-related illnesses can include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache and nausea.

Outdoor activities should be curtailed between sunrise and sunset during periods of excessive heat. People should also drink more water than usual and avoid sugary, caffeinated drinks, which dehydrate the body.

Per a city of Phoenix policy implemented to protect hikers and rescue crews, Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon and Cholla trails and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days with excessive heat warnings.

Dogs aren’t allowed on Phoenix trails when the temperature is in triple digits.

Planning agency Maricopa Association of Governments operates the regional Heat Relief Network annually from May 1 to Sept. 30. The program includes an interactive online map showing the location of more than 200 cooling centers, respite centers, hydration stations and collection sites.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Search efforts continued Tuesday, July 18 2023, after Christopher Hampton, a Phoenix, Arizona, high...

KTAR.com

Search continues for Phoenix teen who went missing at Show Low Lake

Search efforts continued Tuesday after a Phoenix teen went missing at Show Low Lake the previous night, authorities said.

12 hours ago

While the Powerball jackpot grew to $1 billion after going unclaimed, a ticket purchased at a Chand...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket sold at Chandler Walmart hits for $200,000 as jackpot grows to $1 billion

While the Powerball jackpot grew to $1 billion after going unclaimed, a ticket purchased in Chandler won $200,000 in Monday's drawing.

12 hours ago

(Robert Moyer - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)...

KTAR.com

Man arrested after turning self in for fatal hit-and-run in Apache Junction

A Peoria man was arrested Monday after he turned himself in for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run in Apache Junction over the weekend.

12 hours ago

Headshot of Alissa Turney, who went missing after leaving Paradise Valley High School on May 17, 20...

KTAR.com

Judge acquits stepfather in case of Phoenix teen who went missing in 2001

A man charged with killing his stepdaughter, who went missing in Phoenix more than 20 years ago, has been acquitted.

12 hours ago

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers...

Brandon Gray

Raising Cane’s spreading throughout East Valley with new Mesa location

Raising Cane's recently announced it will open the doors to its sixth restaurant in Mesa next week.

12 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Record heat wave: Phoenix breaks mark for longest streak of 110-degree days