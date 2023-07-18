PHOENIX — A Peoria man was arrested Monday after he turned himself in for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run in Apache Junction over the weekend, authorities said.

Robert Moyer II, 45, turned himself in at 8 a.m. at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Moyer was arrested and charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal collision. His bond has been set at $150,000.

The collision occurred at the Meridian Road off-ramp of eastbound U.S. 60 around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, DPS said. Troopers believe the victim, a 16-year-old from Mesa, was walking along the highway when a pickup truck hit her. The truck left the scene.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a white, single-cab dually flatbed pickup truck with black rails, with damage to the front passenger side and possibly broken headlights.

