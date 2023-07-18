Dust storm rolls through parts of Maricopa, Pinal counties

PHOENIX — A haboob is rolling through the Valley on Monday evening as storms pop up throughout Arizona.

The National Weather Services issued a special weather statement for the Phoenix area due to a strong outflow that’s expected to move through the area.

Gusty winds of 30-40 mph and blowing dust will affect portions of Maricopa and Pinal counties through 8:45 p.m.

An SPS has been issued for the Phoenix area due to a strong outflow that is expected to move through the area. Gusty winds 30-40 mph and blowing dust are the main impacts as this feature continues to move to the northwest over the next few hours. #azwx https://t.co/GIH68fizN6 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 18, 2023

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the dust storm is moving toward US 60 in the East Valley.

This gives you a better idea of the dust storm moving toward US 60 in the East Valley …. Don’t drive into it! pic.twitter.com/FgBPTsY3Qg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 18, 2023

Storms fired up in Tucson on Monday evening producing hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and blowing dust. This is the third latest date in the monsoon season for recording measurable rainfall in the Tucson area, according to the National Weather Service.

⛈️ 5:23 PM Radar update: There are several storms scattered across southern Arizona. A strong thunderstorm is heading NW from Tucson Metro and another storm heading NW towards Oracle. Hail, gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and blowing dust have been reported. #azwx pic.twitter.com/zpDc4T1Xel — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 18, 2023

What to do when in a dust storm?

ADOT advises drivers to never drive into a dust storm and followed these tips if they’re unable to exit the highway.

Slow down. Pull off the roadway, safely.

Don’t stop in a travel lane or emergency lane.

Pull completely off the paved road.

Turn off all lights, including flashers.

Set your parking brake.

Take your foot off the brake

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled

Wait for the storm to pass.

