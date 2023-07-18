Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Dust storm rolls through parts of Maricopa, Pinal counties

Jul 17, 2023, 7:35 PM | Updated: 8:12 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Dust storm Dust Storm Cameras show dust approaching the area at the Salt River Bridge on I-10 eastbound. (Arizona Department of Transportation) Dust storm

PHOENIX — A haboob is rolling through the Valley on Monday evening as storms pop up throughout Arizona.

The National Weather Services issued a special weather statement for the Phoenix area due to a strong outflow that’s expected to move through the area.

Gusty winds of 30-40 mph and blowing dust will affect portions of Maricopa and Pinal counties through 8:45 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the dust storm is moving toward US 60 in the East Valley.

Storms fired up in Tucson on Monday evening producing hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and blowing dust. This is the third latest date in the monsoon season for recording measurable rainfall in the Tucson area, according to the National Weather Service.

What to do when in a dust storm?

ADOT advises drivers to never drive into a dust storm and followed these tips if they’re unable to exit the highway.

  • Slow down. Pull off the roadway, safely.
  • Don’t stop in a travel lane or emergency lane.
  • Pull completely off the paved road.
  • Turn off all lights, including flashers.
  • Set your parking brake.
  • Take your foot off the brake
  • Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled
  • Wait for the storm to pass.

Dust storm rolls through parts of Maricopa, Pinal counties