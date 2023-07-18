PHOENIX– SunCap Property Group has selected a firm for construction of its next building at the Gilbert Spectrum Industrial Park.

SunCap hired Graycor Construction Company as the design build contractor that is scheduled to begin this month. The building, called Building 3 is expected to take up 119,000 square feet of space located at McQueen and Elliot roads.

“Building 3 continues our cohesive approach to the Gilbert Spectrum master plan, where we have delivered six buildings and more than 625,828 square feet of industrial and office space since 2016,” said Mike Orr, Senior Vice President with SunCap Property Group. “Each delivery has been welcomed with strong leasing activity, underscoring the demand for Class A commercial space in this premier location.”

The Gilbert Spectrum Building 3 includes modern workspaces, LED lights, and an outdoor amenity area for the employees.

Building 3 brings the 850,000-square-foot park close to completion. The industrial park has one lot remaining for build-to-suit development.

