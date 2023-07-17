Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Demolition of Fiesta Mall in Mesa begins, clearing way for redevelopment

Jul 17, 2023, 2:00 PM

photo shows vacant parking lot at Fiesta Mall photo shows the outside entrance of what was formerly known as the Fiesta Mall Old photo of staircase at fiesta mall old picture of stair case at fiesta mall

PHOENIX — The first step toward redeveloping Fiesta Mall began Monday, as the demolition process has begun at the vacant Mesa shopping center.

The demolition at Southern Avenue and Alma School Road will be overseen by Verde Investments, which controls the 80-acre site.

Official plans for the site have yet to be determined, however, the parcel could be home to 4,000 new apartments and houses.

“For a long time, Fiesta Mall was a gem in the East Valley, which makes today bittersweet,” spokesman David Leibowitz for Verde said in the release.

“Though it’s early in terms of what comes next, we know this much for certain: We cannot wait to envision and build a new gem for the Valley, a high quality development that combines multifamily housing and a range of commercial options at one of the best locations in metro Phoenix.”

In March, Verde filed a pre-application with the city outlining its intention to request a zoning change for the site, according to a press release. The new borders would offer the maximum possible flexibility for the company and the city while remaining consistent with the Mesa 2040 General Plan.

“This is such a unique project because of its size and the unbelievable potential this land offers,” Leibowitz said.

“Eighty-acre parcels that are a blank slate don’t happen often in the Valley. Even as we say goodbye to the old mall, we’re optimistic that we will offer something special for the community and for the partners we intend to attract.”

Nelson Partners was chosen as the architect for the project. The company is also currently leading the redevelopment of Paradise Valley Mall.

