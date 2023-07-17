Close
Elderly man found dead in desert in Buckeye, death possibly heat-related

Jul 16, 2023, 6:42 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

A Jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Phoenix. Millions of people around the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — An elderly man was found dead in the desert Sunday in Buckeye, police said.

Around 1:45 p.m., Buckeye police received a report from a woman who said her husband had gone out for a bike ride in the Sun City Festival Area.

The two were supposed to meet at a fire station on Wagner Complex Drive.

The wife told police her husband, a man in his 70s, called her earlier in the day telling her his bike got a flat tire in the desert area west of the fire station.

He attempted to walk to the fire station. However, after a search, police and fire crews located the man’s body in the desert, according to officials.

The death appears to be heat-related, officials said.

The medical examiner’s office will officially determine the cause of death.

