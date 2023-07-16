PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash Sunday morning in Apache Junction.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on eastbound US 60 at the Meridian Road off-ramp near milepost 194, according to DPS.

Troopers believe the victim, a woman, was walking along the highway when she was struck by the pickup truck.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle is described as a white single-cab dually-flatbed pickup truck with a black rail, has damage to the front passenger side and may have broken headlights.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call 1-877-429-8477 or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. Reference incident #I23041291

