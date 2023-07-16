Close
ARIZONA NEWS

DPS searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Apache Junction

Jul 16, 2023, 2:00 PM

Arizona DPS cruiser...

Arizona Department of Public Safety SUV in the desert. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Facebook page)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Facebook page)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash Sunday morning in Apache Junction.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on eastbound US 60 at the Meridian Road off-ramp near milepost 194, according to DPS.

Troopers believe the victim, a woman, was walking along the highway when she was struck by the pickup truck.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle is described as a white single-cab dually-flatbed pickup truck with a black rail, has damage to the front passenger side and may have broken headlights.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call 1-877-429-8477 or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. Reference incident #I23041291

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

