Hip-hop star Lil Baby cancels Arizona tour stop in August

Jul 16, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:39 am

Lil Baby performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Hip-hop fans who wanted to watch Lil Baby perform in Phoenix will have to keep that hope bottled up.

The artist cancelled his “It’s Only Us” tour stop in Phoenix, which was scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Footprint Center at 201 E. Jefferson Street.

“Drip Too Hard,” “It’s Only Me” and “The Bigger Picture” are some of the artist’s biggest songs.

The Aug. 1 tour stop would have been the first time Lil Baby performed in Phoenix since his Ak-Chin Pavilon concert in Sept. 2021, which was part of “The Back Outside” tour.

This year’s “It’s Only Us” tour started July 26 in Houston. It’s scheduled to end with a Fort Lauderdale, Florida performance on Sept. 22.

Why did Lil Baby cancel his tour stop in Phoenix?

Fans weren’t given a reason for ticket cancellations. Ticket websites simply said the concert was cancelled and that they didn’t have to do anything to obtain a refund.

Without an explanation, fans cooked up their own theories.

One popular explanation is that lackluster ticket sales got Lil Baby rattled, so he threw a fit and weaned Arizona off his 2023 concert tour altogether.

Until Lil Baby speaks up instead of mumble rapping, though, fans will have to mash up more guesses.

Phoenix wasn’t the only city Lil Baby rebuffed, though. He also canceled shows in Pittsburgh, Louisville, Indianapolis, Sacramento and Salt Lake City.

Rap fans in the Copper State should expect refunds to show up in their bank accounts soon.

