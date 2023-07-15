Breaking: Phoenix hits 110 degrees for 16 straights days. | Tune to 92.3 FM
Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 88 re-opens northeast of Apache Junction following brush fire

Jul 15, 2023, 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:59 pm

(Tonto National Forest Twitter)...

(Tonto National Forest Twitter)

(Tonto National Forest Twitter)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — State Route 88 is now open in both directions northeast of Apache Junction on Saturday.

Firefighters from the Mesa Ranger District have responded to a brush fire near the Lost Dutchman State Park, the U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest said on its Facebook page.

All lanes are reported as opened and firefighters are still on the scene.  The fire was contained at two acres. This road is the main route to Canyon Lake in Apache Junction.

RELATED STORIES

The U.S. Forest Service asks motorists to be cautious while traveling through the area.

Earlier in the day, Arizona Department of Transportation reported the brush fire had closed traffic in both directions at milepost 201.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Brandon Bell, Getty Images, right, AP Photo, Ross D. Franklin, right)...

KTAR.com

Alan Dershowitz, other lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem ordered to pay sanctions

Lawyers for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem were ordered to pay $122,000, according to a ruling Friday by U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi.

14 hours ago

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

A Northeast Phoenix man was arrested on Wednesday for having 10 explicit photos of sexually exploited children on his phone, police say.

14 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Stephen Gugliociello

As Arizona heat surges, know how to keep your pets safe

Dr. Tara Murphy, medical director of the Veterinary Emergency Group, talked about what to watch out for with as the temperatures soar.

14 hours ago

RapidFlight's M2 is supported by advanced additive manufacturing techniques. (RapidFlight Photo)...

Drew Hansen/Phoenix Business Journal

Drone maker RapidFlight purchases IP portfolio of Chandler’s shuttered Local Motors

Drone maker RapidFlight LLC said this week it has acquired the intellectual property portfolio of shuttered Chandler company Local Motors.

14 hours ago

APS power grid to endure record-breaking heat wave...

Serena O'Sullivan

APS says power grid can stand up to extended Arizona heat wave

As temps stay in the 110 degree range, some people worry that the heat will tamper with the APS power grid. Officials say that won't happen.

2 days ago

Northbound State Route 87 lanes reopen this weekend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Northbound State Route 87 is ready for weekend travel after Tanker Fire scorching

Drivers who want to use the northbound State Route 87 lanes will be able to make a solid plan, since ADOT is restoring the burned lanes.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

State Route 88 re-opens northeast of Apache Junction following brush fire