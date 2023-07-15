PHOENIX — State Route 88 is now open in both directions northeast of Apache Junction on Saturday.

Firefighters from the Mesa Ranger District have responded to a brush fire near the Lost Dutchman State Park, the U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest said on its Facebook page.

All lanes are reported as opened and firefighters are still on the scene. The fire was contained at two acres. This road is the main route to Canyon Lake in Apache Junction.

The U.S. Forest Service asks motorists to be cautious while traveling through the area.

#Crosscut Fire

Mesa Ranger District firefighters have responded to a wildfire on SR 88, just north of Dutchman State Park. Firefighters are still on the scene. Fire stopped 2 acres and under investigation. pic.twitter.com/NduWPSZRvg — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) July 15, 2023

Earlier in the day, Arizona Department of Transportation reported the brush fire had closed traffic in both directions at milepost 201.

The investigation is ongoing.

