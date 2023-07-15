PHOENIX — Police arrested a northeast Phoenix man on multiple child pornography counts on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Matthew Trask at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on 10 counts of sexually exploiting a minor, which are class 2 felonies.

Trask told police he wasn’t attracted to children during a post-Miranda interview — despite having explicit photos of prepubescent children being sexually abused on his phone, court documents said.

Police officers also found several suggestive photos of a child his daughter played with, according to court documents.

“Matthew admitted to taking photographs of his daughter’s 10-year-old friend’s buttocks while she was wearing a bathing suit,” the court document said.

“He said he did this as motivation to help his daughter lose weight and he denied it being out of sexual interests.”

Trask tried to convince officials he was attracted to women with childlike features, not children, court documents said.

However, officials found 10 photos of children being sexually exploited on his phone, according to the court document.

His bond was set at $100,000, court documents said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.