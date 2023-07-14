Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Check out these 5 new specialty license plates coming to Arizona

Jul 14, 2023, 10:34 AM | Updated: 10:37 am

PHOENIX — If you’ve ever wanted a specialty Arizona license plate with Alice Cooper’s face on it, the time has come.

The Arizona Department of Transportation released five new plates and two redesigned plates on Thursday, including the solid rock one that features the Valley rocker.

The plate supports free art, music and dance programs for youth at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa.

Per standard, $17 of the plate’s $25 cost will go toward the designated charity or nonprofit.

“Arizona is known for great sunsets, cactus, the best Mexican food, monsoons and, now, an Alice Cooper specialty license plate,” Cooper said in a press release.

“More importantly, this specialty plate will assist Solid Rock Teen Centers in providing free music, art and dance programs to all Arizona teenagers.”

What are the other new Arizona specialty plates?

Cancer Support for Families: The plate is available to anyone and proceeds go to Cancer Support Community Arizona’s emotional and social support services.

“Cancer Support Community Arizona is extremely excited to have a specialty license plate that will highlight what we do in our community,” Annet Ruiter, Cancer Support Community Arizona’s chief mission officer, said in the release.

“This is just another great way people can get involved with Cancer Support Community Arizona and ultimately make a bigger impact for people impacted by cancer in Arizona.”

Diné College Warriors: The plate supports the education of students at Diné College on the Navajo Nation.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division to release these special license plates,” Charles “Monty” Roessel, president of Diné College, said in the release.

“By displaying these plates on their vehicles, our students, alumni and supporters can proudly showcase their commitment to education and their connection to the Navajo Nation.”

U.S. Army: Proceeds from this plate go toward scholarships for children of soldiers and spouses of active duty soldiers.

“The directors and all-volunteer team at the Army Scholarship Foundation are most grateful to the state of Arizona and the Arizona retired military community for making the U.S. Army specialty license plate possible,” Jeff Gault, CEO of the Army Scholarship Foundation, said in the release.

Arizona Realtors Homes for All: The plate, from the Arizona Realtors Foundation for Housing and Community Outreach, will help Arizona communities establish housing projects.

“The Arizona Realtors is grateful for the opportunity to support affordable housing projects across our great state as we help Arizonans on their path to the American Dream of homeownership,” Eric Gibbs, 2023 Arizona Realtors president, said in the release.

These 2 plates have been redesigned

Plates for honoring fallen police officers and the Arizona Coyotes have been re-done.

Those who have the old designs can request a new one for a $5 replacement fee plus postage.

The previous designs will remain valid.

Specialty plates have been around in Arizona since 1989. With the new additions, more than 90 are available.

During the fiscal year that ended June 30, sales totaled over $12 million.

